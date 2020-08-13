Phase II of Public Access Bike Path along Route 5

In 2019, Phase 1 of connecting Route 5 to a new commerce park at the former Bethlehem Steel site was completed. The project saw a 0.27 stretch of roadway – Dona Street – extended into the site (lead image), along with the installation of new sanitary sewers, fire hydrants, street lighting, storm sewers, and sidewalks, as well as a new traffic signal at the intersection of Dona Street and Route 5.

Phase 1 of the Shoreline Trail Bike Path was also completed along the former Bethlehem Steel site. Now, the next leg of the bike-ped journey will unfold, bringing crucial connectivity along the 150 acre commerce park that bounds Route 5 and the waterfront.

On Thursday, August 13 at 6pm (today), the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation (ILDC) will be hosting an online public comment session, discussing “three Phase II proposed bike path extensions from Dona Street to Woodlawn State Beach Park.”

This online public Zoom meeting is open to anyone that is interested in the future of the project, and public access along Route 5. No registration is required to attend the public Zoom meeting. To join the meeting, click on this link, which will be active Thursday at 5:55 pm.