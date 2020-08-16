Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Pending: 83 W. Chippewa Under Contract

The long-vacant building at 83 W. Chippewa Street is under contract. A tipster passed along news that the buyer is planning a convenience store on the first floor and apartments on the upper levels. An email to the listing agent was not returned.

The property has been for sale since at least 2014 and is owned by 83 West Chippewa Inc. Many of you will remember this as a porn video store, the last vestige of Chippewa’s seedier days. From the 2014 listing:

Redevelopment opportunity located in the heart of the Chippewa Entertainment District. Highly visible and desirable Chippewa Street location, just east of Delaware Avenue. 8,400sf stone and brick four-story mixed-use building can be developed for many different uses. In-line with other architecturally aesthetic buildings. High daytime population and foot traffic. Proximate to the Central Business District of Downtown Buffalo, upscale hotels, restaurants and entertainment. Two blocks east of the Theater District. Minutes to First Niagara Center, Coca-Cola Field and the Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center. Easy thruway and expressway accessibility. Ideal for: bar-restaurant, boutique retail, apartment-loft conversion, redevelopment, investment.

