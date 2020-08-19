Opportunity Knocks: Washington Square Bar & Grill

The restaurant landscape in downtown Buffalo is rapidly changing. It seems as if every week there is news about a restaurant space freeing up, places closing, and others relocating. Despite this dauntingly bleak scenario brought about by COVID, these situations have opened some doors for investors and restaurateurs looking for otherwise improbable business opportunities.

One such opportunity has now come up on the market – the iconic Washington Square Bar & Grill, located at 295 Washington Street. The restaurant and the property have been in the Spano family for as long as anyone can remember.

“It is with a heavy heart that Misty and I have decided to put the business and building up for sale,” said property owner Vincent Spano. “Washington Square Restaurant has been in our family for 53 years and we have made so many great friends. We will miss our loyal customers from both Buffalo and Canada, some of which have been coming to our restaurant since we opened. It has been a great run and a great business. We have decided that now is the time to enjoy our cottage and spend more time with our family.”

While much of Buffalo’s architectural history was demolished for parking lots around this site, somehow this historic building managed to survive. Now, it’s calling out to a new owner, to step up and take care of business.

The Washington Square Bar & Grill building is being listed by Pyramid Brokerage Company. Sale price is $575K.

