On the Market: Former St. Peter’s Evangelical Church – Part I

Another Buffalo church has come up on the market. This time it’s the former St. Peter’s Evangelical Church located at 360 Genesee Street at the corner of Hickory Street. Back in the day, it was not uncommon to see magnificent churches standing proudly at street corners, instead of gas stations and pharmacies. It’s incredible that this historic is still standing today at all, considering the tragic outcome of its architectural neighbors, as depicted in the photos below.

The hope can only be that one day we will rebuild the neighborhood surrounding this church. It would also be prudent to construct edifices that we can be proud of once again, instead of so much of the cookie cutter Lego-looking structures that are being erected throughout the city.

This Victorian-Gothic church – sans tower, steeple, and pinnacles – was founded in 1830. The 33000 SF interior is composed of multiple auditoriums, offices, an owner’s residence, and is serviced by an elevator. There is also a large fenced in parking lot for ample parking.

This property, which came on the market on August 20, is being listed by Gary DeCarlo and Andrea Brozyna, owners and brokers of CRE Global LLC. The asking price is $1,200,000.

The church was featured in one of David Steele’s insightful “Then and Now” articles back in 2013. The article takes a closer look at “The Ghosts of Genesee Street.”

Get connected: 360 Genesee MLS

Stay tuned for Part II, which will feature interior views of the church.