Opportunity Knocks: 519 McKinley Parkway

A 15,608 SF church at 519 McKinley Parkway is now on the market. The Hunt Commercial is listing this impressive circa 1900 church for $249,500, which seems like a steal. Then again, not everyone has the ways and means to maintain a historic building of this nature, not to mention infuse it with new life. An aerial video accompanies the listing:

519 McKinley Parkway is located in close proximity to Cazenovia Park in one direction, and Tifft Nature Preserve and the waterfront in the opposite direction. The property is located on the corner of McKinley Parkway and Alsace Avenue, just down the street from Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.

The interior of the church looks to offer a ton of potential – the listing states that it would be suitable for up to 6 apartments. Looking at some of the images, someone could do a bang-up job with this place, while retaining the integrity of the church. The woodwork and the stained glass windows are gorgeous, as is the lighting.

There are a number of bland utilitarian rooms that could be converted to office spaces? Or someone could convert this into a palatial home?

Seeing that the listing price is fairly reasonable, considering the sizable footprint of the corner lot, the beautiful architectural characteristics, and the exterior grounds, this should be a fun project for someone who is searching for an unusual and imagination-stoking property, in a cozy neighborhood setting.

Get connected: Hun Commercial | Dennis Dargavel | (716) 880-1901 | ddargavel@huntcommercial.com

