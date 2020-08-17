Opportunity Knocks: 2317 Seneca Street

Another historic church has come on the market. This 22,953 SF stunner, with 100 foot ceilings, is being listed at $249,500. The former St. Johns Church, located at entrance to Cazenovia Park, was built circa 1900, and is considered an architectural treasure and historic landmark that deserves to have as bright of a future as its storied past.

Closed by the Roman Catholic Diocese in 2009, the church is perfectly situated to contribute to the ongoing renaissance of Seneca Street, which is always full of surprises. Add to that, the close proximity of Cazenovia Park – an 83 acre Olmsted Park – and there is a real sense of place that is undeniable.

Per buffaloah.com, the structure was “designed by local architects Carl Schmill and Sons, is based on 14th century Italian Romanesque churches, and was completed at a cost of $250K.” The sandstone church (same material as City Hall) was completed in 1930. Detailed exterior images can be viewed here.

Get connected: Dennis Dargavel @ Hunt Commercial | (716) 880-1901 | ddargavel@huntcommercial.com

