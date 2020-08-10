Opportunity Knocks: 228 Jersey Street

A recently updated 1860 3-unit brick Victorian house has come up on the market. What is so great about this house is that so much of the architectural character, including all original woodwork and fireplaces, is intact. That was not always the case. The seller put a ton of work into the house, as you can plainly see from the drastic improvements that were made to the house’s exterior (see before and after).

The same is true with the interior, which features custom kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and coffered ceiling. The dining room has all original French doors and coffered ceiling as well.

As for the breakdown of the living space, it goes like this:

Unit 1: 1800 sf, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom owner’s unit

Unit 2: 1,100 sf 2 bedroom 1 bath

Unit 3: Studio

The dramatics don’t end with the house’s interior. This place has got one of the most outstanding patios around. According to the owner, the $75,000 remodel of backyard consists of new concrete patio, new pavers, new awning with sides, and a new fence with lighting and up lighting on entire house.

Everything is new… including the paint job, along with a relatively new roof (2018). The same applies to the cedar shakes, eves, soffits, dormers… all done in maintenance free composite. Even the electric and breaker boxes are up to the minute, and the windows have been filled with foam insulation.

As for the neighborhood, it has been on the rise for years, and is primely situated near Kleinhans Music Hall. Numerous other properties on the street have also been updated, and comp market values have significantly appreciated as more and more people are investing along the lower West Side.

This particular property is a shining example of what can happen when a purchaser decided to go all out with renovations. The only reason that this family moved, and is selling this beauty, is that they found another house of a similar nature – they embarked upon another significant renovation project, which I’m hoping to showcase in the future.

The parking consists of 1 car port.

Asking price is $550K.

This property is being sold by the owner, who can be contacted at 716 316-5401, or lizzavarella@gmail.com.