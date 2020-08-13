Online ‘New York Foundation for the Arts’ Resources and Services Talk

The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA), in partnership with New York State Council on the Arts’ (NYSCA) State & Local Partnerships program, will present a free public program for artists of all disciplines in collaboration with Arts Services Initiative of Western New York (ASI). This programming is part of NYFA’s entrepreneurial training in Western New York, focusing on artists living and working in the following counties: Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany.

Workshop Description:

NYFA will present an overview of our free and low-cost national programs and services. Whether you’re trying to raise money to finish a particular project, seeking feedback on your work, looking for an artistic residency, or trying to find a job, NYFA has resources that you can use to help you sustain and grow your artistic practice. We will also provide information on the NYSCA/NYFA Artist as Entrepreneur, that will be coming to Niagara County in Spring 2021.

Program Title: NYFA Resources and Services Talk

Program Date: August, 19, 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Link to Register: Click here to register online through Eventbrite

This event is free and open to the public.

The registration will close at 12pm on August, 19, 2020.

Recording:

This workshop will be recorded. The recording will be shared with all previously registered participants after the session concludes, regardless of whether participants attend the live webinar or not. The recording will be posted online for 1 month, but not available for download.

This program is made possible through the New York State Council on the Arts, State & Local Partnerships, with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Lead image: Photo by Yannis Papanastasopoulos