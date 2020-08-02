Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

On the Market: Office Space at 810 Main

Legacy Development is seeking an office or retail tenant for 810 Main Street in Allentown. The first floor space contains 2,050 sq.ft. of space. It is currently configured with a reception area, twelve workstations, one private office, kitchenette area, and two private restrooms but can be renovated as needed. The space, formerly occupied by ArtVoice, features exposed brick and duct work, high ceilings, a skylight, good Main Street visibility, and on-site parking.

In 2016, Legacy obtained approvals from the City convert the building’s upper floors into three apartments and construct a four-story building behind it with indoor parking and 15 apartments. The larger project is on hold while the firm focuses on constructing seven townhouses on a 0.23-acre vacant site at 8 St. Louis Place behind the 810 Main Street building.

Get Connected: Caitlin Coder – Gurney, Becker & Bourne, 716.548.0267

