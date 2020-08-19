New Buffalo Selfie Station by Nicole Cherry

There’s a new mural selfie station in the Elmwood Village. This particular mural is the latest work of artist Nicole Cherry, who now has two Elmwood works credited to her. Her other work is the Flutterby Festival‘s commissioned butterfly selfie station on the facade of Hodge Liquor (the country’s oldest continually operating liquor store – since Prohibition).

This new work is a colorful burst of twilight turquoise, painted on a wall that was previously considered vapid and nondescript. Truth be told, utilitarian modern architecture can be extremely dull and uninspired, which is why artistic murals have become so popular. Not to mention that this corner of Elmwood and North is composed of a parking lot – “nothing to look at here.”

But now there is some liveliness to look at, especially after the leaves fall from the trees and winter rolls in. Sometimes the streets can look pretty bleak come February. Buffalo’s old buildings look beautiful with a dusting of snow… but these perfunctory buildings? Cherry’s new creation is another great addition to the street, which now has a handful of high quality works of painted art.

Over the last decade, Cherry has been an active participant in the Buffalo mural scene, painting works on Niagara Street, along Hertel, and in the Old First Ward.