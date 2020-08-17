Native American Community Services launches GIRLBOSS

Native American Community Services of Erie and Niagara Counties Inc. (“Native American Community Services” or “NACS”) has launched a new girl empowerment initiative for high schoolers. This is a very unique opportunity for female identifying, femme, and non-binary youth ages 14 to 18 years old to attend over 20 90-minute virtual sessions that will cover diverse topics that are pertinent to today’s rapidly changing society.

“I’m currently recruiting youth for our GIRL BOSS program,” said Kailin Kucewicz, health educator and peer mentor in the Stages on Life Empowerment (SOLE) Program at Native American Community Services of Erie and Niagara Counties (1005 Grant Street), a local non-profit specializing in human services. “During these sessions, program cofounder Rebecca Dirschberger and I will work directly with young women to explore ideas of empowerment and lead conversations on bodily autonomy, goal setting, engineering, and entrepreneurship. [This is an] awesome opportunity for youth to safely learn, meet, and grow during these uncertain times.”

GIRLBOSS, or “Girls Inspiring Radical Lifegoals through Business Opportunities for Self-Success”, is actively seeking to register for sessions starting this Fall.

Participants meet virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays between October 26 and December 17, from 4:30pm to 6pm.

Potential participants interested in learning more about GIRLBOSS can contact Kailin Kucewicz by emailing Kkucewicz@nacswny.org or calling 716-874-2797, ext. 318. For other programs and services that NACS offers, please visit their website.

GIRL BOSS is funded through the Western New York Women’s Foundation and NYS Department of health.

Lead image: Photo by Alexis Brown