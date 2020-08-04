Mural Alert: Cobblestone Commons

The Cobblestone District is coming alive with new public art. On the back side of the DL&W Terminal (or the front side, depending on which way you look at it), 12 artists from the region will paint 12 distinct murals. This is pretty exciting for this district, that has seen various other public color splashes in recent years. This particular mural series will help to liven up this mostly dormant structure, which will hopefully be seeing a significant reuse in years to come.

Altogether three regional artists, three female artists, and three black artists are working on the installation this summer – Obsidian Bellis, Jason Brammer, Lauren McKenzie aka Lady Noel, Ellen Rutt, James Moffitt aka Yames, and Bradd Young aka SALUT.

Next summer, six additional artists will lend their works to the historic facade, creating an outdoor gallery space that speaks to these times, the people, and our city’s significant history as an arts and cultural destination.

The mural project is aptly titled, Cobblestone Commons.

Lead image: Artist SALUT. Photograph by Tom Loonan.