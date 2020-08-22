Magic Carpet Ride – One of 20 Live Channels @ Virtual MiA 2020

Virtual MiA 2020 is less than a month away. This year’s online festival will deliver a “live broadcast of 20 channels of art and music right to your screen!”

In preparation for the event, one of the event micro-organizers – “Jacky, The Green Gymnast C.C.” – reached out to tell us about her preparations.

“We are all excited about the challenge and opportunity to create magic in several new environments with the possibilities of sharing our unique music and art with other parts of the World,” said Jacky. “This is also part of what has driven me to create The Variety Show at Hostel Buffalo-Niagara (currently on a short hiatus, but has been going strong since October 2018) as well as to choose the specific line-up of bands for MiA’s The Magic Carpet Ride this year. The Channel will include returning favorites as well as up and coming Artists from around WNY.”

Those intimately familiar with MiA understand the selfless undertaking by those who organize the event, and the artists that participate. Similar to Buffalo’s Infringement Festival, MiA is designed to showcase and support the art community, including musicians, dancers, artists, and everyone else that is culturally in tune with the regional art scene.

“I am looking at this opportunity as a gift to give back to our vibrant and flourishing community of talented musicians and artists of all ages and genres,” said Jacky. “The immediate feelings are gratitude and excitement, as every performer involved is happy to be part of a very important mainstay in Buffalo’s ‘End of the Summer Celebration Line-Up.'”

During the 2020 virtual MiA festival, Jacky’s Magic Carpet Ride channel will be composed of eight performance artists – soloists and bands – including a showing from Jacky and co-host “Craig.” Other acts include: Stationwagon, Creating A Sinner, Astraea Beaming, Banjo Juice Jazz Band, and Jay Aquarious.

The Magic Carpet Ride channel will join 19 other channels to create an explosive virtual art experience that will rival the best of them.

“I feel as though I have been given a gift for helping others realize their highest potential and encourage them to utilize more of their natural talents,” reflected Jacky, who is considered a cultural treasure in Western NY festival circles.

Now, the rest is up to us. It’s time to support a group that continues to passionately support the arts in Western NY. This year, it will be as easy as hopping online and viewing the shows from your favorite chair, rain or shine.

Music is Art Virtual 2020 Festival can be viewed LIVE on September 12, 2020. For more information about the festival and the Magic Carpet Ride Channel and more Buffalo musicians and performers, tune into MusicisArt.org.