HER Kitchen Plant-Based Pantry Boxes & Virtual Cooking Classes

By this stage of the pandemic, we have all pretty much adjusted our eating habits accordingly. Fewer people are eating inside restaurants, certain foods are not readily available, people are either eating more, or exercising more (or both) and switching up their meal routines… the only rhyme or reason to it all is that there is no rhyme or reason. That’s why Mother and daughter entrepreneurs, Susan and Ciara Morreale have launched HER Kitchen Plant-Based Pantry Boxes – it’s a routine that everyone can depend on.

What is a pantry box, exactly? Well, when you look at your pantry, what do you see? Not a lot? Or do you see outdated cans of food? Pantries can be pretty scary places, especially during a pandemic. That’s why Susan and Ciara decided to launch monthly “pantry boxes,” filled with a number of plant-based essentials, and recipes to go along with the curated items ($46 each month).

The featured “August” box was composed of Just Date Syrup, Che Garcia Chimichurri, Pattypan Organic Squash from 5 Loaves Farm (Buffalo’s West Side), Balance Superfood Shot (tumeric blend), Nutpods Dairy Free Creamer, Teamotions Tea, Simply Gum (gum using sustainable tree sap), and Raw Bliss Ball (salty caramel – raw food snacks). All of the food elements come with informative information about the products, and recipes. Each month the offerings change. Customers can either pick up the packages at the HER Story shop (1438 Hertel Avenue), or have them delivered with a small upcharge. It should be noted that all of the boxes are earth friendly (Givr Packaging), and have been designed by Spoke & Dagger on Hertel – the first “box” comes in a pretty reusable shopping bag. Most of the items have also been sourced by women-owned businesses.

“We are so excited to be launching this concept – something that we have been dreaming about for a long time,” said Ciara. “We hope to provide products you may not know about, and introduce different recipes to bring into your everyday life. We are here to be a guide and resource for you on your plant-based journey!”

Adding more plant-based items to your diet is not only good for your health, it’s also good for the planet due to the curbing of greenhouse gases caused by the meat industry.

As a way to up the ante, to get more people onboard with cooking plant-based meals, Susan and Ciara have also launching a series of cooking classes. These classes will help anyone interested in eating plant-based diets explore different avenues when it comes to cooking delicious meals that are healthy, environmentally friendly, and waste efficient.

To that end, the two have teamed up with a number of restaurateurs to offer the classes virtually. Their first online culinary adventure is currently underway with Ashker’s and Eat Well Buffalo – the initial two six-month sessions sold out, which was a big boost of confidence for Susan and Ciara, who are venturing into the culinary domain. Click here to learn more about the third six-month session, which is still open.

Next up, the mother-daughter team will be featuring Zoom cooking class with Black Sheep, a restaurant that is traditionally known for serving meat-based dishes. Each month will feature different chefs from different restaurants. “People need to know that the industry is changing,” said Ciara. “Chefs are taking full advantage of our regional produce. Whether it’s the Pantry Boxes, Ashker’s six month online cooking series, or virtual culinary classes with local chefs, our goal is to help create a sanctuary space within one’s own kitchen. So far, we continue to source all of the ingredients and supplies for the remote classes, which can be picked up at the shop, or be delivered, though we are always paying attention to the COVID rules and regulations, so that everyone is safe.”

In order to jump onboard with either the pantry box series, or the Zoom culinary offerings, be sure to visit www.herkitchenbuffalo.com, where you will find all of the information to get you on your way with your new plant-based regiment. For additional information, feel free to call 716-886-6457, or follow HER Story on Instagram.