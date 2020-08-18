Gronk’s NexGen Fitness Taking Fountain Plaza Space

NexGen Fitness and NexGen Recovery are taking 3,824 square feet of space in the first-floor lobby of 40-50 Fountain Plaza. The lease with Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation expands NexGen Fitness’ growing footprint, and delivers exciting health and fitness related services to tenants of 40-50 Fountain Plaza, and others that live and work in Downtown. NexGen Fitness currently has ten locations in Texas.

This location is a unique partnership between the Gronkowski family and Bryan Whatley, the founder and CEO of NexGen Fitness Corporation. NexGen Fitness is not a gym – it is a private personal training studio offering a state-of-the-art alternative to mass marketed group fitness in a clean and upscale environment. At NexGen Fitness, clients train in the privacy of their own private training suite, with a personal trainer dedicated solely to the client’s success. Every private suite is fully equipped with cutting-edge equipment, so there is no sharing of equipment, and maintaining proper social distancing is easily accommodated.

NexGen Fitness is expected to open at 40-50 Fountain Plaza this fall. In addition, NexGen Fitness is unveiling NexGen Recovery, a revolutionary addition to the private training, offering recovery and rejuvenation in infrared saunas and a state-of-the-art salt room.

Dan Gronkowski stated, “This is a great opportunity to bring a new fitness concept to the city of Buffalo. We considered a lot of locations for the first NexGen Fitness in New York, but decided that Buffalo was the best place. We love what is happening with its growth and wanted to be a part of the vibrancy in the city. The Gronkowski family is excited to connect NexGen Fitness to Buffalo as co-owners in the project. In addition, you can expect to see the equipment the Gronkowski’s sell at the G&G Fitness stores in the NexGen studios around the country.”

Bryan Whatley, CEO of NexGen Fitness Corporation said “We are thrilled to partner with Dan and Gronk Nation in bringing NexGen Fitness to Buffalo. The combined experience and expertise of NexGen Fitness and the Gronkowski family will ensure that the people of Buffalo will have access to the finest personal training and recovery experience with the unique NexGen Fitness concept. We are excited to join the dynamic city of Buffalo and look forward to serving the community.”

This news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that the owners of Marble & Rye will be opening a new Gronkrestaurant – named Flint – by the end of this year, also in the first-floor lobby area of 40-50 Fountain Plaza. Kyle J. Ciminelli, Executive Vice President of Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation stated, “NexGen Fitness is a perfect amenity for the tenant mix at 40-50 Fountain Plaza. NextGen as well as the recently announced Flint restaurant, are tremendous retail additions to Buffalo’s Central Business District. The fact that NexGen Fitness chose downtown Buffalo for their newest location speaks to Buffalo’s continued growth. We can’t wait to have them up and running to coincide with our brand new lobby and other amenities at 40-50 Fountain Plaza.”