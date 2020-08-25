Greetings from Izzy, currently riding out COVID in her ‘other’ hometown of Dortmund, Germany

The following email was sent to Buffalo Rising in response to a recent post on Buffalo RiverWorks. Isanthe Lüth, who hails from Dortmund, Germany, wrote that she is a big fan of the waterfront destination, and that she fully supports the owners who are doing their best to keep the momentum going, despite the COVID stranglehold.

I just read the article about RiverWorks and I thought I would drop you a line from the sister city of Buffalo. It was 39 years ago that I was an exchange student at Canisius College, when I set foot on ‘Buffalo ground’ for the first time. Living with the sweetest family near by the Zoo, I fell in love with them and with Buffalo and its super great people. I came back ever since – every year… for 39 years! I’ve visited (without fail) since 2008 – always 5 to 6 weeks, around Labor Day – always with the same family.

I saw the kids growing up and consider them my ‘second family.’ They all visited me in Dortmund, and my family came to Buffalo several times. So I was able to see the big positive changes in Buffalo especially the downtown area and the waterfront over the four decades. Although I always miss out most of the summer, I love everything. My favourites are Canalside and RiverWorks. Wow, was I impressed and blinded when I saw the silo Six-Pack the first time. I am so proud and happy that these creative projects brought so many positive aspects to Buffalo and the 716 region in so many ways. I love to read all the news about Buffalo – it helps me getting over the fact that I can’t come this September, since COVID is in the way.

So hopefully, in 12 months, I will be able to celebrate my 40th Buffalo-anniversary with my Buffalove family and friends at RiverWorks. I wish Buffalo all the best of everything for your new projects. I just love Buffalo and miss it so much. You’ve got my support from overseas… sweetest greetings from an ‘almost Buffalonian’ named Izzy!

Izzy went on to say that whenever she visits Buffalo people recognize her because she loves the city so much. She’s become a bit of a celebrity due to her diehard spirit, and her zest and zeal for the Queen City on the Lake. It’s great to know that we have such a splendid spokeswoman and advocate over in Dortmund, who considers Buffalo her home away from home.