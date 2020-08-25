Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Greetings from Izzy, currently riding out COVID in her ‘other’ hometown of Dortmund, Germany

0 Comments

The following email was sent to Buffalo Rising in response to a recent post on Buffalo RiverWorks. Isanthe Lüth, who hails from Dortmund, Germany, wrote that she is a big fan of the waterfront destination, and that she fully supports the owners who are doing their best to keep the momentum going, despite the COVID stranglehold.

I just read the article about RiverWorks and I thought I would drop you a line from the sister city of Buffalo. It was 39 years ago that I was an exchange student at Canisius College, when I set foot on ‘Buffalo ground’ for the first time. Living with the sweetest family near by the Zoo, I fell in love with them and with Buffalo and its super great people. I came back ever since – every year… for 39 years! I’ve visited (without fail) since 2008 – always 5 to 6 weeks, around Labor Day – always with the same family.

Izzy holds a piece of turf from New Era Field
Izzy stands with Doug Allen and her brother Uli

I saw the kids growing up and consider them my ‘second family.’ They all visited me in Dortmund, and my family came to Buffalo several times. So I was able to see the big positive changes in Buffalo especially the downtown area and the waterfront over the four decades. Although I always miss out most of the summer, I love everything. My favourites are Canalside and RiverWorks. Wow, was I impressed and blinded when I saw the silo Six-Pack the first time. I am so proud and happy that these creative projects brought so many positive aspects to Buffalo and the 716 region in so many ways. I love to read all the news about Buffalo – it helps me getting over the fact that I can’t come this September, since COVID is in the way.

So hopefully, in 12 months, I will be able to celebrate my 40th Buffalo-anniversary with my Buffalove family and friends at RiverWorks. I wish Buffalo all the best of everything for your new projects. I just love Buffalo and miss it so much. You’ve got my support from overseas… sweetest greetings from an ‘almost Buffalonian’ named Izzy!

Izzy went on to say that whenever she visits Buffalo people recognize her because she loves the city so much. She’s become a bit of a celebrity due to her diehard spirit, and her zest and zeal for the Queen City on the Lake. It’s great to know that we have such a splendid spokeswoman and advocate over in Dortmund, who considers Buffalo her home away from home.

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments