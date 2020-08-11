Grand Opening of Clark Academy Dance Center – A 6000 SF State-of-the-Art Dance Studio

A significant new dance studio, specializing in the instruction of theatrical and performing arts for ages 18 months to adult, is scheduled to open in September, 2020.

Clark Academy Dance Center will offer beginner to professional instruction, along with recreational and competitive classes, in a 6000 square foot, state-of-the-art dance studio at 255 Great Arrow Avenue.

This admirable cultural undertaking is being spearheaded by Matthew Clark, Artistic Director and Founder, who has been a coach and choreographer for US National and Canadian National dance teams. Clark’s innovative teachings, along with his international champion titles, have earned him high praise and esteemed recognition in dance circles the world over, including United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

Now Clark’s experience in teaching, competing, and judging will be rolled into a program that will help to inspire and bolster the dance community in Western NY.

On Saturday, August 22, the community is invited to attend a carnival themed ribbon cutting ceremony at 255 Great Arrow Avenue – Suite 118, from 11am to 5:00pm. A Ribbon Cutting ceremony will take place at noon. The event will include tours of the facility and information on fall classes. CDC health recommendations will be adhered to on that day.

For more information, visit www.clarkacademydancecenter.com | 716.573.6288

Images courtesy Clark Academy Dance Center