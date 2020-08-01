Good Look: Black Rock Freight House

What a difference $10 million and some streetscape work can do. The finishing touches have been put on the redevelopment of the historic Black Rock Freight House on Tonawanda Street by Frizlen Group, Common Bond Real Estate, and BRD Construction. The transformation is stunning.

The 800-foot-long narrow building dates back to 1906 and originally served as a New York Central rail station along the Beltline up until the 1960s. It now features 35 one to three-bedroom apartments with some of the units featuring a mezzanine level and some commercial space at the south end of the building.

Units have private access from the rear of the building. Prices range from $950 for a 710 sq.ft. one-bedroom unit up to $1,995 for a three-bedroom, two bath unit. Two-bedroom units are in the $1,375 to $1,600 range.

Get Connected: Frizlen Group, 716.381.9838