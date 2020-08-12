Good Look: 1091 Main Street

1091 Main Street has brought a bit of color to the northern edges of the Medical Campus. The six-story, $20 million building was built by Ellicott Development. It is south of, and attached to, the former Our Lady of Lourdes church that is being converted into a mix of retail, restaurant, commercial office and residential uses.

The 167,000 square foot building contains retail and office space along with one level of underground parking for 50 vehicles.

Designed by Smith + Associates Architects, the building offers a modern exterior with a range of materials selected to complement the existing Lourdes structure. General Physician and a dental practice affiliated with the University at Buffalo have taken space in the building.

The historic Our Lady Lourdes church is being transformed into a mix of retail, restaurant, office and residential space. Two additional floors have been added within the open cathedral nave producing approximately 14,000 square feet over three floors.

Ellicott Development is planning a 103-room Element Hotel on a vacant site at the corner of St. Paul and Ellicott Streets southeast of 1091 Main. That project has not started.

Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060