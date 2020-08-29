General Mills jumps onboard the Buffalove bandwagon

General Mills, often referred to as “The Big G, “has jumped onboard the Buffalove bandwagon. Artist Nicole Cherry has painted what she says is “… the biggest buffalo in Buffalo at 25 feet tall – the total piece is 27×54!”

The painting of this mural went mostly unnoticed by the general public due to the Michigan Bridge being out of commission. The only way someone would notice, for the most part, is if they passed by Buffalo Riverworks on Ganson, upon which time they would have had to do a U-turn and head back to Ohio Street.

This cheerful mural is a great addition to this industrial corner that is now seeing more traffic than ever. When the Michigan Bridge is operational, there are lots of cars and bicycles passing by. Once it reopens, there will be a very welcoming mural to greet passersby.

Cherry did a bang-up job on this mural, which she says that she is very proud of. “I did everything myself – prime, paint, and seal, in 21 days with brush and roller and two cans of spray paint.”

Who knows, now that General Mills appears to be more open to the idea of people passing through the Kelly Island corridor, on their way to the Outer Harbor, maybe they might be more open to the idea of the City replacing the missing South Michigan Avenue Bridge?

Side note: My wife and I are convinced that we not only smell Cheerios in the air when the wind blows off the lake, we are also of the belief that there are days when our noses pick up the scents of other “Big G” cereal flavors such as Lucky Charms, and Boo Berry as Halloween draws near (when the company rolls out The Monster Cereals). Or maybe it’s just wishful thinking – our minds and olfactory systems playing Trix on us.