“Finding Moments of Joy”

“For many years, at great cost, I traveled through many countries, saw the high mountains, the oceans. The only things I did not see were the sparkling dewdrops in the grass just outside my door.”

-Rabindranath Tagor

Did you notice the dew on the grass in the early morning hours this morning? These tiny moments of noticing the extraordinary in the ordinary set us up for how we see all of life.

Most of the time we go through the day unaware of so much of what’s going on around us. Are we really present to seeing, hearing, tasting, feeling, smelling? Do we notice? Do we care?

When you are in a conversation, are you truly listening to the other person, or are you thinking of the next thing to say (or maybe even the next thing on your to-do list)?

We are doing ourselves and our relationships a great disservice when we aren’t fully present. We miss the precious moments of connection with those we love and care about. It happens to all of us; I am constantly working on improving myself to be more grounded and to live in the moment. It takes time and effort, but it’s so worth pursuing.

Take a few moments to slow down today. Walk in nature, or anywhere really. Just stop and start noticing the little things. Look around you and make a mental note of what you see, hear, taste, feel or smell.

This practice will encourage you to pay more attention to the things that really matter in life. A smile, a touch, a compliment, a thank you… tune in and enjoy these beautiful moments of connection and being alive.

This is just one aspect of living a life of meaning and purpose. The SPIRE model of Positive Psychology from the Wholebeing Institute teaches us how to savor moments in order to live a meaningful life. SPIRE is an acronym for honoring your whole being to achieve wellness: S-spiritual, P-physical, I-intellectual, R-relational, E-emotional. Learning to be present touches on the spiritual aspect of SPIRE.

My challenge to you is to take a moment each day to notice the tiny, ordinary things that enhance your life. These moments of joy, though they may be small, elevate the ordinary into extraordinary moments of feeling alive!

For those that are inspired by this message, take a picture and email it to me at natalie@gifts-of-gratitude.com.

During these times of unknowing and uncertainly, it’s more important than ever to be grounded, while being open to possibilities as well. Hoerner is of the belief that everyone can excel at life, and that we are all in this together. That’s the reason that she started her practice Gifts of Gratitude. You can find her writings, messages, and workshops on Facebook and Instagram.

Natalie Hoerner is certified and licensed in Positive Psychology (the study of what makes people happy) through the Wholebeing Institute. Having studied under renowned Harvard Professor, Tal Ben-Sharar, she is licensed in facilitating the Inspire Your Ideal Workshop. Natalie also received training at the Sedona Women’s Institute to facilitate workshops and retreats for women.