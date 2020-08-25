Exhibition of paintings by Joan Langley Shaw @ Art Dialogue Gallery

Starting on August 28, artist Joan Langley Shaw will be exhibiting her oil painted works at Art Dialogue Gallery at Five Linwood Avenue. The show, curated by gallery director, Donald J. Siuta, will be composed of many of Shaw’s local street scenes. Anyone interested in beautifully painted Buffalo streetscapes and buildings that perfectly capture the heart and the soul of the city is invited to stop into the gallery from August 28 through October 23, 2020 (during gallery hours). Below is a word from Shaw pertaining to her own works of art.

“As a life-long Western New Yorker and a passionate landscape oil painter, I turn to Buffalo’s storied historic neighborhoods and its beautiful surrounding countryside for painting inspiration. Field excursions are a first step in taking stock of the light and attributes of each location. Time spent sketching, note taking, and plein air painting on site fuels my imagination and aids me in forming a firm connection to a particular place. Things unnoticed at first come into focus, while others blur into the distance. For me, this is where creativity intersects with the environment.

“Studio work proceeds at a much slower pace allowing time for deeper thought in developing initial impressions into a more cohesive expression of mood. Design concepts are imposed upon raw material gathered on location by manipulating composition and color in ways to emphasize the main idea.”

Siuta has been a huge advocate for regional artists over the years, hosting countless showings of some of the best talents to emerge onto the scene, as well as some of the time-honored favorites.

Art Dialogue Gallery | 5 Linwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14209-2203 | 716-855-2251

Due to COVID-19, there will be no show opening. Upon visiting, CDC guidelines must be followed.

The exhibit will be on view from August 28 through October 23, 2020

Lead image: Joan Langley Shaw, Main Street Buffalo, Oil on canvas