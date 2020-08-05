On Saturday, August 15, Mel’s School of Music & Theater and The Gypsy Theatre will be hosting a drive-in tailgate festival, designed to help raise funds for the Association of Regional Theatre Artists (ARTA), and awareness for the arts of WNY.

With so many regional art institutions struggling during COVID, the decision was made to get creative. That creativity led to the Emergence Festival: A Day We Rise Up to Give Back to the Arts, and event that will be held from 12 PM to sunset. The event will include:

On the Main Stage, MEL’s student will headline with Les Mis, School Edition with opening act, The Gypsy Theatre’s “Dream Catcher”

The pre-pre show is an hour of duets from old cast mates from the the theatre community, singing songs of their choosing, called “Let’s Duet!”

There will be a matinee of Les Mis as well as dance groups and circus acts

Solo and poetry artists on the Cabaret Stage, as well as small music acts

Aside from plenty of entertainment, visitors to the Emergence Festival can purchase food from Sole at Woodlawn Beach, as well as from food trucks. Beverages can be purchased at the Wine Garden. There will also be arts and crafts for sale, as well as a “non-sharing little’s area.”

Event organizers stress the importance of being safe – masks must be worn, no sharing of anything, sanitizing stations will be on hand, and social distancing measures will be practiced. BYOB chairs, blankets, and lawn games.

For additional information, email melsmusicschool@gmail.com. Also visit this Facebook event page to check out artists’ spotlights.

Woodlawn Beach State Park | 3580 Lake Shore Road | Buffalo, NY 14219