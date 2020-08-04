Buffalo Aerial Dance (BAD), including dancers from Metts Dance, has created an outdoor performance that intends to highlight the totally unique Penn Dixie experience. The show culls its creative influences from the famed fossil site itself – the aerial and dance maneuvers will mimic the former shale quarry’s “natural forces.”

Aerial performer Jessie Soto describes the show “… the aerialists from BAD conceptualize the theme of the four naturally occurring elements and embody these through movement; costume and song related choices provide an intriguing and unique performance for audience members.”

The atmosphere at Penn Dixie evokes the deep time of prehistoric earth, when Western New York (and most of North America) was submerged under water.

For those that have never paid a visit to this intriguing geological setting, there are tens of thousands of fossils that date back 350 million years. The reason for this is that shale is a sedimentary rock (along with limestone and sandstone) that best preserves the fossils.

Penn Dixie encompasses all of the earth’s natural elements in one fashion or another. Now those elements will come to life at the site, in a way that will captivate people’s high flying imaginations.

Earth’s Elements: Aerial and Dance at Penn Dixie

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Showtimes are 4:30-6:00pm and 7:00-8:30pm

Rain date is August 22, 2020

The show will be between 60 and 90 minutes in length with a brief intermission

Penn Dixie Fossil Park | 4050 North Street | Blasdell, NY 14219

Tickets are offered on a sliding scale basis $5-$30 and must be purchased in advance through www.aerialdancebuffalo.com. Suggested donation is $20, but please pay what you feel is most appropriate for your circumstances.

In accordance with NYS Covid-19 guidelines for public gatherings, tickets to these performances will be limited to 50 attendees per performance. Strict physical distancing measures will be in place. Audience members will be directed to stay at least 6 feet away from each other at all times, unless they are members of the same household. If it is not possible to keep an appropriate distance, masks must be worn. All audience members are asked to bring: a chair, a mask or facial covering, and a cup or mug.