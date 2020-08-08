Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Done Deal: Ellicott Development and Sandoro Trade Properties

0 Comments

Ellicott Development and Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum founder James T. Sandoro traded a few near East Side properties on Friday. Ellicott Development’s 84 Group Inc. paid a hefty $550,000 for a vacant parcel located at 206 William Street at Pine Street. Ellicott’s Main-Seneca Group Inc. also purchased 144 Exchange Street for $300,000. The Exchange Street property is located south of Ellicott’s office and residential complex at Michigan and Seneca Street.

In turn, Sandoro purchased 9 Nichols and 166 Seneca Street for $30,100; 120, 122 and 128 Myrtle for $3,600; and 351 Swan Street for $1,400 from Ellicott Development. All of the parcels are vacant and are located close to the Museum on Seneca Street.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments