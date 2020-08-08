Done Deal: Ellicott Development and Sandoro Trade Properties

Ellicott Development and Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum founder James T. Sandoro traded a few near East Side properties on Friday. Ellicott Development’s 84 Group Inc. paid a hefty $550,000 for a vacant parcel located at 206 William Street at Pine Street. Ellicott’s Main-Seneca Group Inc. also purchased 144 Exchange Street for $300,000. The Exchange Street property is located south of Ellicott’s office and residential complex at Michigan and Seneca Street.
In turn, Sandoro purchased 9 Nichols and 166 Seneca Street for $30,100; 120, 122 and 128 Myrtle for $3,600; and 351 Swan Street for $1,400 from Ellicott Development. All of the parcels are vacant and are located close to the Museum on Seneca Street.