Done Deal: 501 Main Street Sold

A mixed-use building at 501 Main Street has a new owner. FZO Main LLC sold the three-story building to 501 Main Street LLC for $600,000. The deal closed on Friday. 501 Main Street LLC is registered to a 107 River Road in North Tonawanda address, home to EZ Tire & Auto. We don’t expect the property to be converted to an auto and tire service center however.

Don Warfe renovated 501 Main Street ten years ago. It was home to Brodo, the popular soup and wine bar co-owned by Warfe, for a short time. The upper floors contain two residential units. Recessed patios behind the façade overlook Main Street.

The building had been vacant for years after being the long-time home of Stewart & Benson Travel Services. Warfe’s renovation was one of the first on the 500 Block which has seen a number of other renovation projects completed along with streetscape work under the Cars Sharing Main Street project.