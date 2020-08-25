CPX2020: Reimagining WNY’s Creative Industry

In 2019, ASI created the Creative Professionals Exchange (CPX) to bring together individual artists and arts administrators to begin discussions about relevant issues and trends in the arts. This year, the COVID-19 health crisis has brought to the surface many of the systemic issues and flaws members of our community face, including lack of access and inclusion within the arts sector.

Our conference theme of “Reimagining WNY’s Creative Industry” will take a deep dive into how the arts can help support those communities that have been devastatingly impacted by COVID and left behind, while ensuring all art is accessible to and representative of the entire community we live in.

To help ensure we have the most relevant discussion topics for our community with the most qualified presenters, we are asking the community to submit proposals for session topics they would like to lead.

We are seeking proposals from arts and nonprofit professionals at all levels of their career who represent all disciplines within our field. Proposals must demonstrate a proficiency for the topic on which they will be presenting. Preference will be given to residents of Western New York.

Presentations topics may include but are not limited to :

Equitable access to the arts

Equitable representation in the arts

Creative partnerships both within the arts and with non-arts organizations

Professional growth and leadership in the arts

Arts and activism

Making meaningful connections with constituents during challenging times

Sessions will be presented virtually and will run 90 minutes in length. Selected presenters will receive a small stipend. All presentations will be recorded and shared, along with any supplemental materials or handouts, with registrants who may not be able to attend at the time of the presentation.

CPX2020 Presentation Proposals are due no later than 5:00 pm on Wednesday, September 16. Incomplete proposals will not be considered.

SCHEDULE

August 24, 2020: Proposal submissions open

September 2020: Conference tickets go on sale for attendees

September 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM: Proposal submissions close

September 28, 2020: Notification of proposal status

Early October 2020: Announcement of conference sessions

November 6-7, 2020: Creative Professionals Exchange 2020 virtual conference

Click here to view a PDF of the request for CPX2020 presenter proposals.

Click here to submit your proposal online.

For more information or if you have any issues with the online submission form, contact Holly Grant at holly@asiwny.org or 716-833-3004 x512.