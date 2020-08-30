Construction Watch: The West End

Eight units at Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s The West End project are taking shape. The project will include 20 units on a 2.4-acre parcel along Lakefront Boulevard between the Portside and Marina Park communities in Waterfront Village.

The new homes are three-stories, include three bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms, and range in size from 2,679 to 3,527 square feet. There are two balconies on the second level of each home, large master suites with a walk-in closet, and two car side-by-side garages. Prices range from $850,000 to $1.4 million.

The eight-unit townhouse building is angled to offer view of Erie Basin Marina. Three four-unit townhouse buildings will be constructed along Lakefront Boulevard and Ojibwa Circle to complete the development. Carmina Wood Morris is project architect.

Get Connected: Deacon Tasker, HUNT Real Estate, 716.208.7007