Construction Watch: Richmond/Ferry Church

Work to convert the former Richmond Methodist-Episcopal Church into an arts center is in full swing. The original building was completed in 1898 and, in 2008, nominated to the National Registry of Historic Places. Its floor plan is comprised of two major components: a large sanctuary space with balcony and a smaller chapel with basement and second floor.

The 36,000 sq.ft. Rosanna Elizabeth Visual and Performing Arts Center will include a 500 seat performance space, a new 100-seat black box space, top quality exhibition space and services for local artists, multi-room recording studio, and a community culinary arts space. The buildings will be a hotbed for dance, arts, music, symposiums, and corporate gatherings.

Savarino Companies provided Development Services and is currently serving as Construction Manager. Watts Architecture & Engineering provided design services.