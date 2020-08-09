Construction Watch: Niagara Square Apartments

Norstar Development USA has started construction on 166 rental units where the Paul Rudolph-designed Shoreline Apartment complex along Niagara Street was demolished. Eighteen new buildings are planned and Georgia Street will be extended west to Seventh Street. The new units will include 70 townhouses and 96 apartments in two three-story buildings at the corner of Niagara and Georgia that will contain a small amount of retail space. A tot-lot is proposed along Seventh Street and parking will be located internal to the site.

Norstar completed the first phase of the redevelopment project located on the north end of the site south of Carolina Street. That involved the demolition of five Rudolph buildings and the construction of one low‐rise apartment building and seven townhouse structures containing 48 replacement affordable housing units.

Similar to the first phase, the development team is constructing a number of building types to bring back a residential look and feel to the complex while at the same time maintaining the urban aesthetic.

As designed, the new Georgia Street extension will connect Niagara Street to 7th Street – helping to restore the original grid street pattern of the neighborhood that was eliminated in order to create the superblock on which the original complex was built. There is a parcel located at the south end of the site that has not been earmarked for development.