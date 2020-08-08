Construction Watch: Mount Aaron Village

Construction has started on Mount Aaron Village, a new affordable housing development on Genesee Street. The complex will have 59 units, including 18 apartments that will be dedicated specifically for people who need supportive services to live independently. Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church is building the development on 19 vacant parcels located along Genesee, Adams, and Grey streets.

“We have made an unprecedented commitment to address housing and homelessness across our state, including creating thousands of new affordable and supportive housing units for New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we progress through the phased reopening of New York’s economy, we must continue to look out for the most vulnerable members of our communities and new developments like the Mount Aaron Village will provide critical housing opportunities to families and seniors on Buffalo’s East Side.”

The Mount Aaron Village development is part of Governor Cuomo’s $20 billion, five-year affordable Housing Plan. This commitment to providing all New Yorkers with access to safe, affordable housing makes housing more accessible and combats homelessness by building and preserving more than 100,000 units of affordable housing and 6,000 units of supportive housing.

When complete, Mount Aaron Village will have 59 apartments for families and seniors distributed among four buildings, the largest of which has 43 apartments and ground-floor commercial space for BestSelf Behavioral Health, the on-site supportive services provider, in a three-story building fronting Genesee Street. The remaining 16 apartments are in three townhouse-style buildings. There are 16 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom, and 16 three-bedroom units. Stieglitz Snyder Architecture is project architect.

There will be 18 apartments for homeless individuals who will receive services and supports through Governor Cuomo’s Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative administered by the NYS Office of Addition Services and Supports.

Rents are set to be affordable to individuals and households earning at or below 30 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) for 18 apartments, at or below 50 percent of AMI for 39 apartments and two are priced to be affordable to households making at or below 60 percent of AMI.

The developers are Community Hope Builders, CDC and CB-Emmanuel Realty.

Ben Upshaw, Principal of CB-Emmanuel, said, “CB-Emmanuel Realty, LLC is honored to be partnering with NYS Homes and Community Renewal, the City Buffalo and Community Hope Builders on this exciting project to bring much needed new, affordable, housing to East Buffalo. We are grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to bring positive change to this neighborhood. The development team is excited to begin construction and anticipates future phases of construction on surrounding sites.”

HCR’s investment in Mount Aaron Village includes $12.6 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity and nearly $6 million in subsidy. The City of Buffalo is providing $800,000 in Federal HOME funds and NYSERDA will provide $146,000.