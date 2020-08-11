Construction Watch: Larkin District Projects

Three new buildings are filling in a few of the gaps along Seneca Street in the Larkin District. All are being developed by Larkin Development Group and designed by Schneider Architectural Services.

The largest, Mill Race Commons, is taking shape at the southeast corner of Seneca and Hydraulic streets. The five-story building will include 70 apartments and 14,500 square feet of retail space.

To the east, two additional buildings are underway at 864-872 Seneca Street. 872 Seneca will include 8,000 sq.ft. of space anchored by Paula’s Donuts and apartments on the second floor. 864 Seneca will have first floor retail and apartments above it.

