Construction Watch: Hofbrauhaus

Work continues to inch along at Hofbrauhaus on Scott Street but the finish line is within sight. The beer hall, under construction since 2017, is expected to open “in about a month” according to restaurateur Kevin Townsel.

A maypole was recently added to the courtyard area.

The $5 million German beer hall is occupying the former Upstate Milk Co-Operative and Bison Chip Dip plant at 190 Scott Street, across from Lofts @ Elk Terminal and The Fairmont mixed-use complex.

Once open, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo will feature stein lockers, a gift shop, a beer garden, and a two-tier brewery serving ‘tank to tap’ brews.

Hofbrauhaus Buffalo will be the ninth franchised facility in the United States. It will employ 100 and have a capacity of over 900 customers in the beer hall.

