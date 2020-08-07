Construction Watch: Carousel and Longshed Projects

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel roundhouse is taking shape at Canalside. The octagonal structure is being built on an 8,565 square foot parcel near the corner of Prime and Perry streets. After covid-related construction delays, it is expected to be open to the public in the spring.

The vintage carousel was manufactured in 1924 by Spillman Engineering in North Tonawanda for Dominick De Angelis. The carousel was in operation until the 1950s at which point it was stored by the De Angelis family until Buffalo Heritage Carousel acquired it with a goal of providing family-oriented recreation on Buffalo’s waterfront and to celebrate Western New York’s industrial heritage.



Construction on the nearby Longshed Building is further along. The structure is being constructed on the south side of the Commercial Slip opposite the Naval Museum. The 4,000 square foot longshed will house the construction of a replica of DeWitt Clinton’s 73′ packet boat – the boat that traversed the Erie Canal to take part in the Wedding of the Waters ceremony.

The building is expected to be complete in late September.