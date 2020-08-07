Construction Watch: 201 Ellicott

Work is underway on the fourth floor of the residential building taking shape at 201 Ellicott Street. Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s two-building development includes 201 affordable apartments in a building with five floors along Ellicott Street and seven floors along Oak Street. Steel framing is up for the 20,000 sq.ft. Braymiller’s Market at the corner of Ellicott and Clinton streets.
Braymiller Market is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2021, and the residential portion will be completed in early Summer of 2021.
201 Ellicott project team partners include CannonDesign, Arc Building Partners, C&S Companies, M&T Bank, Evans Bank, Citi, Red Stone Equity Partners, Belmont Housing and GOBike Buffalo.