Ciminelli to Manage Seneca One Commercial Space

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has been named by Douglas Development as the exclusive commercial leasing agent and facilities manager for Seneca One. The new assignment represents an addition of approximately 1,200,000 square feet of office and retail space to Ciminelli’s portfolio of over 17 million square feet of owned, managed or developed commercial space. The responsibilities encompass leasing and management of available commercial space, as well as management of the residential space; residential leasing is being handled in-house by Douglas Development.

Kyle Ciminelli, Executive Vice President at Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, will spearhead the commercial leasing efforts with Ciminelli’s brokerage team, and will engage a tech-centric market on a national level. Mr. Ciminelli’s prior experience with Newmark Knight Frank in New York City includes the leasing of several transformative redevelopments geared towards tech-sector companies including Chelsea Market, The Milk Studios Building, Industry City and the Hines’ Hudson Square portfolio, making the relationship with Douglas Development and Seneca One a natural fit.

Mr. Ciminelli has 15 years of brokerage experience at Newmark. “My global industry connections, and an intimate understanding of the office environment tech-centric companies are creating, helps position our team to attract a great deal of attention to this project. Additionally, the management experience of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp has with downtown buildings and mixed-use projects promises to deliver substantial value to the owners, tenants, and visitors of Seneca One.” While at Newmark Mr. Ciminelli also represented several tech-related tenants including WebMD, where he negotiated a lease for the company’s NYC headquarters.

“It’s very important not only for us, but for Western New York, that this project serve as a successful anchor in the Central Business District, which is why we hired the team at Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation,” said Douglas Jemal, Founder and President of Douglas Development. “I have every confidence that their insights and energy will not only benefit Seneca One and Douglas Development, but ultimately, will further the very real thinking that Buffalo is the perfect place for tech firms to call home.”

Currently, Lighthouse Technology Services, 43North, tech company Odoo, and M&T Bank are either current tenants or are configuring their leased spaces at Seneca One for move-in within the months ahead.

“We have a few deals that are ongoing, so depending on their outcome, there will be anywhere from 170,000 square feet to 300,000 square feet available for lease,” says Kyle Ciminelli. “The vast majority of that available space will be on the upper floors of 25 through 38.”