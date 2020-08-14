Buffalo Niagara Concert Band Outdoor Parking Lot “Performance”

For anyone who have been missing full scale orchestral concerts, the Buffalo Niagara Concert Band (BNCB) has an unexpected and uplifting performance for you. On Wednesday, August 19, at 7 pm, the eighty member band, directed by Amy J. Steiner, will perform in a parking lot on Amherst Street. Music fans will be able to safely social distance at the American Legion Post 1041 parking lot, while listening to two marches – The Thunderer by John Philip Sousa and Invictus by K. L. King.

Like so many other live music oriented bands, the BNCB experienced a number of disappointments this summer due to COVID-19. Not only were practices halted, so were highly anticipated performances, including a collaborative gig with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus – the two groups were going to perform Johan de Meij’s Symphony No. 5, Return to Middle Earth this past spring. According to the BNCB, “This concert, which was to be conducted by Johan de Meij, himself, was also to be the East Coast Premiere of the the symphony.”

Now, the band is making up for lost time, with this newly announced “parking lot” concert.

In order to make this concert as safe as possible, for band members and the audience, a number of CDC guidelines will be adhered to. Band members will print their own music, bring their own chairs and stands, space themselves out, and play in the open air in the large parking lot (next to Wegmans).

“This, more than anything to date, exemplifies the band’s commitment to community, craft, and communion. Not even COVID can compete with the Buffalo Niagara Concert Band’s passion for music.” – BNCB

Audience members will also be asked to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to properly distancing from one another, wearing masks, etc.

The group is based out of the American Legion Post 1041 in Black Rock, Buffalo – 533 Amherst Street. For more information on the BNCB, visit bncb.org