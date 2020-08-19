Buffalo Barkery heading to Allentown

Buffalo Barkery is moving out of the Market Arcade building in Downtown Buffalo, and heading for Allentown. Shop owners Maggie Lamparelli and Cheryl Lamparelli felt that due to a suddenly changing business climate (due to COVID), they needed to relocate to a more visible location that was closer to their customer base.



With so many people working from home during this time of crisis, downtown’s mounting vibrancy has taken a backseat. The owners told me that they were happy to have had such a great run at the Market Arcade, but that Allentown was not that far away. With storefronts freeing up on Allen Street, the two decided to snap up 47 Allen Street, the former home of Indigo Art.

Opening an established pet shop in Allentown sounds like a smart move. There are a lot of pet owners in the district who previously trekked downtown to shop for their dogs and cats, according to Maggie and Cheryl. Now, they will be more centrally located, on a street that is undergoing a nice transformation with the infusion of new infrastructure. Buffalo Barkery will be a welcome addition to the rest of the goings-on along Allen Street.

If all goes according to plan, the Buffalo Barkery should be open at the end of September, or early October.

Buffalo Barkery | 47 Allen Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 984-1060 | Facebook