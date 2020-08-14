Buffalo and Toronto: A Love Story

Author: Jeff Z. Klein

My mother was from Toronto, which makes me not too unusual around here, considering all the Buffalonians with a Canadian parent, family member, spouse, loved one or ex. So I’m pretty sure none of us need to be reminded how close the relationship is, was and always will be between WNY and the GTA.

But for those Buffalonians who have no relationship with Toronto — and in honor of the Blue Jays finding a home and refuge at Sahlen Field — here are just some of the deep connections between the 6 and the 716: