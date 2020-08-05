BRTV: Before the Clippers, We Were the Braves – 3 Episodes

Before the NBA became the success it is today, a franchise was born into a passionate sports market. This is the story of the Buffalo Braves.

The story is told in three episodes, culminating with an up close and personal look at Braves’ legend, Randy Smith.

The series, Narrated by Rich Wall + Jay Moran, is sponsored by Helm Experience + Design.

Long before the NBA became the success it is today, a franchise was born into a passionate sports market – a franchise that would make multiple playoff appearances, a league MVP, and 3 rookie of the year awards in the 8 years they were in Buffalo. Before the Clippers, We Were the Braves.

Episode 1: The Bigger The Moment

He was a college hero in his hometown, but came to fame in WNY, where he captured fans’ attention at the Aud, with masterful behind the back passes that threaded the needle every single time. This is the story of Buffalo Braves legend, Ernie D.

Episode 02: Earnie D

He was the most Buffalo of the Braves. At Buff State, he led the Bengals on a run at the NCAA Final Four. In the NBA, he was an All Star MVP. Known for his rebounding, fast breaks and play “above the rim”, he never missed a game from 1972 to 1982. And after retiring, he came back to Buffalo to continue to contribute to the community.

This is a conversation local broadcaster and life-long Braves fan, Jay Moran and Canisius College Head Coach, Reggie Witherspoon had, concerning Braves legend, Randy Smith.

Episode 03: Randy Smith