Breaking Winds

Josh Ketry of Buffalo RiverWorks has informed us that the preservation battle involving a “temporary” Vinyl Outlet sign adhered to the top of a grain elevator has resolved itself. The battle between members of the preservation community and RiverWorks is over, and in the end nobody really won, except perhaps Vinyl Outlet? The business got more exposure than they ever could have imagined – not necessarily because of the sign, but due to the controversy that ensued.

In a recent Buffalo Rising post, Ketry, who is the Director of Operations at Pearl Street Family of Companies, stated that the mesh sign was in place to prevent debris from the elevator from falling on people’s heads. It will be interesting to see what the next solution will be, as it is apparent that whenever there is a battle brewing that involves Mother Nature, she will ultimately prevail, especially in Buffalo with wicked winds whipping off the lake.