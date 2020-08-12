BPOnDemand to Replace Live Shows at Kleinhans in 2020

In light of ongoing New York State restrictions for live music venues, the BPO recently announced its plans to move forward with the 2020-2021 season virtually. The orchestra will offer its patrons video-streamed concerts in place of live performances at Kleinhans Music Hall through the holidays while they monitor the pandemic situation and look to create alternative programs that would adhere to social distancing guidelines for 2021.

The orchestra plans to use state-of-the-art video and audio recording technology in order to offer their audience members at home the closest thing to being in the seats at Kleinhans: “BPOnDemand.” The BPO will broadcast the shows at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday evenings and will keep them available on demand for a short time afterward for ticket holders to enjoy. Current subscribers to the BPO will be able to stream these performances for free. One can also purchase a ticket to an individual performance to view it via BPOnDemand.

“Working with our audio and video experts, we are certain that we will be able to present the next best option to live performances—streamed video performances that make use of the magical acoustics of Kleinhans and also provide a rarely seen up-close-and-personal perspective on the concert experience with our incredible musicians,” said JoAnn Falletta, music director, “but the musicians and I still hold hope that we will be able to perform for live audiences soon.”

Additionally, the BPO had to make some changes to its concert schedule in order to accommodate a reduction in the number of performers in the orchestra (to adhere to social distancing requirements). However, proceeding with this livestreamed performance plan for the fall and holiday shows allows all 73 of their musicians to remain employed and playing for their beloved patrons during this pandemic. They will attempt to re-engage with their guest performers later on in the season, and the performances scheduled for January-June 2021 currently remain as scheduled until further notice.

Those who subscribed to the 2020-2021 season and purchased tickets to a concert between September and December 2020 will have their tickets converted to a “FLEX pass” which can be used for a live performance once the BPO returns to Kleinhans. BPO Box Office staff will be contacting subscribers to discuss how they prefer to enjoy the BPO this season.

Those interested in purchasing a ticket to a single BPOnDemand performance can do so beginning Sept. 1, 2020 by visiting bpo.org. For those who are still interested in subscribing to the BPO’s 2020-2021 season, FLEX Packs are available for purchase, which offers the option to subscribe now and choose your concerts later. This subscription also includes access to BPOnDemand shows in the fall and winter.

Those with questions may call the Box Office at (716) 885-5000. Their staff are working remotely and are available Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

See below for the revised schedule for the 2020-21 BPO Pops fall and holiday concert programming:

Bravo Broadway

Streaming Sat. Oct. 3, 8:00 p.m.

The Pops season opens with the new generation of Broadway stars along with Buffalo’s Second Generation Theatre Company, as Principal Pops Conductor John Morris Russell conducts beloved musical theatre favorites including classics from Rogers and Hammerstein, Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber to Kander and Ebb, Schwartz and Miranda. An evening of song and celebration!

That Studio Sound: Jazz Classics for Lovers

Streaming Sat. Oct. 17, 8:00 p.m.

From the famed recording studios at Capitol Records in Los Angeles, arranger Nelson Riddle and the biggest singing sensations of the era created a body of work that defines the cool sophistication of popular jazz in the 1950s and 60s. The BPO brings arrangements of classics by Gershwin, Porter and Jobim, recorded by the likes of Frank, Nat, and Ella, back to life in all their original splendor with Buffalo crooners Katy Miner and Chris Vasquez. A romantic evening of sultry swing

Simply Bewitching

Streaming Sat. Oct. 31, 8:00 p.m.

From Hollywood horror, chilling orchestral classics and creepy musical tales, you’ll be spellbound by the magic of your BPO. Music from Psycho, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and autumnal favorites weave together an enchanted night of thrills and chills.

A Brass Act

Streaming Sat. Nov. 14, 8:00 p.m.

Thrill to the power and majesty of the BPO Brass as they perform popular classics, from splendid fanfares and marches, to ragtime and jazz. A jamboree of musical styles from the world over that will be glorious, tuneful, irreverent, and fun. You won’t want to miss a beat!

John Morris Russell’s Holiday Pops

Streaming Sat. Dec. 19, 8:00 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with “Mr. Christmas” himself, Maestro John Morris Russell, with festive Pops favorites from your BPO! It’s Western New York’s most celebrated holiday tradition with an eclectic variety of seasonal music from popular song, film, musical theatre, gospel and jazz. As heartwarming as it is fun, it’s a concert for everyone, featuring guest appearances by soulful Buffalo singers Zoe Scruggs and George Brown and maybe even the “man with the bag” himself… if you’re nice!

All artists and repertoire are subject to change. For more information on the performance options for the 2020-2021 season, visit www.bpo.org.

