Big Deal: Meadow Road Sale Breaks Record

A single-family residence at the corner of Meadow and Middlesex roads has sold for $2.709 million, a city record. Amy and David Wilson bought the home from Lisann Jane Jacobs. The 7,900 sq.ft. home was constructed in 2007. The deal closed on August 27.

The Buffalo News has the details:

The buyers are David J. Wilson, the new president and CEO of Columbus McKinnon Corp., and his wife, Amy K. Wilson, who moved to Buffalo from the Dallas metro area. Wilson — who was named to his new role in May — had been president of the pumps division and previously the industrial products division of Flowserve Corp. in Texas.

The four-bedroom house with a stone wall and gate was built in 2007 and sits on 0.57 acres. The two-story house features six bathrooms and 12 rooms in all, with a fireplace, attached garage and a Gunite pool.

The purchase price of $2,709,500 is the highest ever paid for a single-family home in the City of Buffalo, according to data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. It far exceeds the prior record of $1.7 million set on Oct. 1, 2010, for a house at 175 Nottingham Terrace.

In June 2016, a condominium at Avant sold for $1.8 million, the highest-priced condo in the city to date.