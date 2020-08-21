Beds for Buffalo Bounces Back in 2020

The Service Collaborative (TSC) is reestablishing its grassroots Beds for Buffalo campaign in 2020. Starting in September, community volunteers will construct and assemble twin beds for disadvantaged children who do not have beds of their own to sleep on.

Financially challenged families will often times overlook purchasing new beds for children when there are more important quality of life issues to consider – like putting food on the table or obtaining medical services. Children who do not have their own beds are at risk of not getting the sleep that they require because of adverse living conditions, not to mention the sense of pride and satisfaction that comes along with possessing a quality bed of their own.

Since 2017, 1132 community volunteers contributed over 3402 hours of service and built 508 hand-crafted, wooden, twin-size beds provided to children in need.

Beds for Buffalo ensures that as many children as possible can rest easier, knowing that they can expect to have a decent night’s rest in the comfort of their own homes. In is widely known that uncomfortable living conditions at home adversely impact other significant aspects of a child’s life, including schooling.

Unfortunately, due to COVID, this program, like so many others, has been put on hold since March. Typically, corporate and community volunteers, college students, and TSC youth would have been working together to build these beds throughout the year. TSC has had a limited number of workers “keeping the lights on,” but the broader effort has been temporarily shelved until now. Starting in September, the selfless effort will once again be underway, with volunteers adhering to all of the CDC guidelines and safety protocols.

“The Service Collaborative takes the health and safety of all involved in our project very seriously. Our program staff has been working to ensure proper PPE is attained and safety protocol is in place. We are confident that opening Beds for Buffalo up again to volunteers will result in reaching our goal of building 200 twin beds this year,” says Kate Sarata, Executive Director of The Service Collaborative.

Providing children with new beds promotes a safe environment, improves their self-esteem, ability to learn, quality of life, and positively impacts the likelihood of graduation from high school.

COVID has delivered a significant punch to numerous non-profit organizations throughout Western NY, but these entities are resilient and are able to bounce back. How? Compassion and fortitude. After all, there is no other option, because now the need is greater than ever due to COVID’s stranglehold on so many families in Western NY.

Visit www.tscwny.org for information on sponsorship opportunities and donation requests or call 716.418.8500 x 150. For information about Beds for Buffalo volunteer opportunities, please visit www.volunteerwny.org.