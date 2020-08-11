Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Amy's Place For Sale

A Buffalo dining institution is for sale. Amy’s Place, beloved for its vegetarian and vegan menu items, as well as its litany of other offerings, is doing the road show, in hopes of finding a new owner/operator. And let’s hope that someone steps up and purchases this iconic diner-style eatery that has been delivering some of the best, and most consistent food in the area for years. Personally, I have a hard time thinking of Buffalo without Amy’s Place (3234 Main Street). This is a quintessential diner in the University District – one that UB students have come to rely on over the years. Not to mention the disappearance of the lentil-berry sandwich, if the Lebanese and American establishment, which opened in 1981, was to remain closed.

Amy’s owner Greg Kempf has posted the following message on the Amy’s Place website:

After 27 years of owning Amy’s Place, I am looking to move on to another chapter in my life. The restaurant has been very special to me, past employees and of course my customers. We have a strong following and it’s considered an institution in Buffalo. With an emphasis on vegan and vegetarian food, we have many dishes unique only to Amy’s Place. I am more than willing to teach the buyer/buyers the recipes and guide them through the day to day operations. All the stock, equipment, and furniture are included in the sale. The continuation of the “legacy” is important to me. If you are interested, please e-mail me at amysplacebuffalo@gmail.com.

