A Lion and His Wardrobe

Someone is having some fun with an ornamental lion along Forest Avenue. Historically speaking, these types of lion statues in front of stately homes equate to a sense of royalty and nobility.

This particular lion has been known to get dressed up for any occasion. Recently it was spotted wearing a fanciful dress and shawl, a fabulous hat, and funky green shades. Adding to the sense of outrageous fun, the lion’s stylist accessorized the courageous beast with a matching handbag and remarkable yellow vase filled with towering sunflowers.

Typically these lion statues speak of the stature of a home, and its dwellers. In this case, the lion is all about bringing a smile to the faces of passersby. It certainly caught me off-guard a couple of days ago when I encountered this creature whose owner did a bang-up job of piecing together his best wardrobe attire.

