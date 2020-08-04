Buffalonians love their festivals. Unfortunately 2020 has been the year that time forgot, when it comes to festivals, and just about any other type of gathering. While most of the festival organizers simply called it a day, others have forged ahead virtually. Now, the Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Festival is joining the online ranks, by hosting the 4th Annual BEAU FLEUVE Music & Art Festival, virtually on Sunday August 30th, 2020

“We will be taking our ‘Ultimate Sunday Funday’ event virtually, with a mixture of virtually live, pre-recorded, and interactive content featuring some of WNY’s favorite artists, musicians, curators, and community stakeholders.” – festival founder/organizer Lindsey Taylor

This year, the festival will take on the theme of “Mind, Body & Soul”… to speak to the state of our community, society, and self.

The all-day celebration will commence as follows:

10:00am “La Maison Des Arts” launching of Beau Fleuve’s Interactive Art Gallery. Through our virtual art gallery guests can literally walk through and purchase art from WNY’s finest artist. Gallery will feature paintings by artists and visual content.

12:00pm “Yoga Fleuve” with Yoga Me Blac. Attendees will be led by certified yoga instructor Taminka Jones as she guides you through a mental elevation to be liberated and conscious.

2:00pm “Buffalo Then & Now”. Discussions amongst Buffalo & WNY Community Stakeholders on current state of our society, Buffalo past & present, arts community and more.

4:00pm “Black Art”. We are bringing Buffalo & WNY’s black creatives to the table to talk about the appreciation for black art & artists, its influence, disparities & more.

6:00pm “Check out my melody?” with Edreys Wajed. Lyrically Live painting with Edreys has curated a masterpiece inspired by the instruments & lyrics of the song.

8:00pm “Night with Beau Fleuve” featuring a soulful and dynamic performance by Curtis Lovell featuring Naila Ansari. The voice of Curtis Lovell will awaken the sleeping giant of Silo City.

You can join the festivities via social media platforms on Instagram at @BeauFleuveMusicArts and Facebook at Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Festival. For more information, visit BeauFleuvemusicarts.com.