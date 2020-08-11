2020 Reimagined Buffalo Pride Week features a ‘Reverse Parade’

The annual Buffalo Pride Week gets underway starting on Monday, August 17 with a new twist – the Home Sweet Pride reverse parade. Yup, instead of organizing the parade, businesses and homes throughout Buffalo will be colorfully decorated… float style!

Everyone is encouraged to get involved with the decorating activities, to show off their love of Pride, which in turns translates to a more inclusive Buffalo. Anyone decorating their house or business for Pride, anywhere in WNY, can send their photos along with the hashtag #buffaloprideweek and tag @buffaloprideweek.

Along with the reverse parade, there will also be a significant social media element – ‘Speaking with Pride’. This campaign asks people to share their “safe and lawful Pride events and activities” on BuffaloPrideWeek.com. This is just another way to participate in Pride, while staying as safe as possible. This is not an opportunity to throw a ‘raging kegger’. Rather, this is a chance to invite some close friends and family over to enjoy some good company, make some killer cocktails, dress up, decorate the house, and contribute to this powerful cause.

“Love, inclusivity and unity give us strength in a year that has been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Justin Azzarella, vice president of community development at Evergreen Health. “Pride as a concept – as a time to reflect and raise our voices – will always remain, whether we celebrate at a distance, at home or online. We’re excited to bring the Western New York LGBTQ+ community and its many supporters together in new ways, to rejoice in the name of diversity and acceptance. This year especially, Pride embraces people of all walks of life, including those who are black, brown, and every color of the rainbow.”

Buffalo Pride Week Event Schedule (as of 8/10/20):

8/17-8/23 Home Sweet Pride

8/17-8/23 Speaking with Pride

8/19 REVpride Ride / Strength Party

8/20 Outdoor Dance Performance: Birds Excited into Flight

8/21 GLYS Diversity Prom

8/21 Virtual Vogue Night Competition

8/22 Queen City Kings Drag Presents: ROAR! A Drag Pride Show

“We are so proud to once again be part of Buffalo Pride Week, a true celebration of LGBTQ+ and this city’s amazing diversity,” said Laura Klapper, a Project Manager at M&T Bank and President of M&T’s WNY Pride Employee Resource Group. “While the pandemic prevents us from filling the streets this year, it will in no way stop us from celebrating the significant contributions that the LGBTQ+ community has made or from recommitting ourselves to supporting and valuing different talents, perspectives and backgrounds.”

Buffalo Pride Week is hosted by the Evergreen Health Foundation, an affiliate of Evergreen Health, and the celebration is presented by Evergreen Health and M&T Bank.