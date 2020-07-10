Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

ZOOM Edition of A Mid Summer Night’s Draw

Over the years, Hallwalls has hit its strides with a series of annual live drawing events. Due to COVID-19, the contemporary art center will be hosting the next drawing rally online. Instead of hosting the event live at Asbury Hall, 21 veteran artists have been assigned the task of creating a work that follows these guidelines:

  • 45 minutes drawing sessions
  • 12 x 18 inch paper
  • Any media except oil paint
  • Any subject the artist chooses

Each of the artists has been filmed working on their creations. The end result will be a ZOOM Edition of the Drawing Rally, where the videos will be stitched together for an extended viewing and bidding session. This will allow art lovers an intimate look into the process, as well as a chance to bid on the works at their leisure.

The premiere of A Mid Summer Night’s Draw will be screened on Hallwalls’ website, Facebook, and YouTube Channel starting on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 7pm. Artists participating in the virtual experience include:

Bruce Adams, Kristin Brandt, Julia Bottoms, Kyle Butler, Tricia Butski, Caitlin Cass, Emily Churco, Patrick Foran, Fotini Galanes, Bobby Griffiths, Evan Hawkins, Tom Holt, Pat Kewley, Iris Kirkwood, Polly Little, MJ Myers, OGRE, Alicia Paolucci, Jennifer Ryan, Chuck Tinlgey, and Edreys Wajed.

The bidding process gets underway on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 7pm, and will concluded on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 7pm. This week-long run will allow people plenty of time to bid on the works, once they register for a bid number (cost $5). 

Of course this is a very unusual way to run this beloved event, but as they say, “The show must go on!”

