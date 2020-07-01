Later today (Wednesday, July 1 – 5:30pm) community members and concerned citizens will have a chance to tune in to a Facebook Live workshop conducted by Daniel Mlodozeniec, who is an environmental educator at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve. Mlodozeniec will be discussing the importance of the cleanliness of our WNY waters, and how we can safeguard these natural resources in the face of clime change.

What are the threats? What’s in the water? Microbeads? Pharmaceutical drugs? Industrial contaminant leaching? These are all ongoing threats, but so is global warming.

If you live in WNY, then you know that our greatest natural asset is our access to fresh water. We are virtually surrounded by water, which is in full abundance. In the past, we did not respect this incredible asset like we do today. Yet we still don’t protect our waters nearly as much as we should.

Mlodozeniec’s passion for nature started at the age of five when he caught his first fish in Cayuga Creek; and he has been exploring Western New York’s waterways since.

Mlodozeniec will talk shed a light on the Great Lakes and Western New York watersheds while recounting how we can all help to better protect and preserve these aquatic systems that so many of us take for granted.

Sponsored by WNY Climate Action.